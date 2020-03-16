SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A fire in Springfield is under investigation Monday morning.
Fire officials say a duplex caught fire off of Sherwood Street. They were called to the scene around 6:25 a.m.
The fire started in a vacant side of the duplex and spread to the other side. Two people were inside at the time. They were able to make it out but were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. Check back at WANDTV.com for more details as they become available.