CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A fire in Champaign has left a family displaced.
Champaign fire department responded to a fire at 201 W. Columbia Ave. Saturday around 10:30 P.M. When they arrived they found a fire on the porch of a duplex. The fire was extending to the attic of the home.
Firefighters were quickly able to extinguish the fire. The cause of the fire at this time is identified as incendiary. The occupants of the residence are displaced due to the fire. No injuries were reported.
The Champaign Fire Department reminds all citizens to maintain a working smoke alarm in their place of residence and to have and practice a home escape plan. Smoke alarms can provide early notification when seconds count.