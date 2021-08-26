Decatur, Ill (WAND) – U.S. Senator Dick Durbin, (D) Illinois, threw his support behind Gov. Pritzker’s efforts to require COVID vaccines for Illinois teachers and school staff.
“After declining in early summer child cases have seen a four-fold increase over the past month nationwide,” Durbin said on Thursday. “We should as a matter of standards say that if our kids are going back in the classroom the men and women who are responsible for their education have to accept the responsibility of being vaccinated.”
Durbin’s statement was supported by Dr. Larry Kociolek of Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago. “We’ve seen more than a 500% increase in the number of children diagnosed with COVID-19 each day,” Kociolek stated.
Schools in Decatur and the Warrensburg-Latham district have already seen COVID cases just a few days into the school year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.