Decatur, Ill (WAND) – Congress is moving forward with a bipartisan bill to end forced arbitration of sexual assault and sexual harassment claims.
The measure cleared the Senate Judiciary Committee this week and heads to the full Senate. A similar measure has been approved in the House.
The bill, sponsored by Senator Dick Durbin, (D) Illinois, ensures survivors of sexual assault and harassment can choose to bring a case to court instead of being forced into secret arbitration hearings. Sponsors of the measure say it will prevent abusers from hiding behind a wall of secrecy.
