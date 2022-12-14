Decatur, Ill (WAND) – Ten years ago, December 14, 2012, a gunman walked into the Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut where he gunned down twenty first grade students and six educators. On this tenth anniversary Democratic Senator Dick Durbin, (D) Illinois, called for a ban on military style assault weapons.
“I support the banning these military style assault weapons from civilian use. We banned them before and I voted for that. It saved lives,” Durbin said on the floor of the Senate. “Let’s do something. Let’s stop this carnage in America.”
Durbin went on to say there have been 189 school shootings since Sandy Hook. Along with 3,000 children and teens dying from firearms each year.
