Decatur, Ill (WAND) – U.S. Senator Dick Durbin tells WAND News he plans to introduce the Tobacco Tax Equity Act this week which will place a tax on the sale of e-cigarettes.
Durbin told WANDs Doug Wolfe he believes the tax can help curtail the use of those products by kids. Similar taxing in the past has helped cut the use of tobacco products.
Seven people have died in the United States recently from the use of e-cigarette and vaping products. One of those individuals was here in Illinois. Durbin says he talked to a doctor recently who believes there will be even more deaths.
Durbin believes marketing by the e-cigarette industry is targeting children.