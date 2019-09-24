WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAND) - U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, (D) Illinois, is calling for a formal impeachment inquiry. Here is his statement from Twitter:
“Today, I am calling for the initiation of a formal impeachment inquiry by the House of Representatives of President Donald Trump.
His admission that he solicited negative info from the Pres. of Ukraine concerning his potential opponent, Joe Biden, while withholding $250M in US security aid for Ukraine is beneath the dignity of any President & by any reasonable legal standard merits an impeachment inquiry.
Because the White House refuses to respond to Congressional subpoenas, I feel a formal impeachment inquiry is the only way to pursue this critical investigation, which I believe will ultimately be tested in the courts.
The refusal of the President and Attorney General to release the whistleblower report as required by law has also convinced me that an impeachment inquiry is the only course we can follow under our Constitution to make certain the American people know the facts.”
Nancy Pelosi will announce a formal impeachment inquiry following a 3 p.m. all-caucus meeting, Democratic sources close to her told NBC News.