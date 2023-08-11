SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) is once again pushing for a code of ethics for the U.S. Supreme Court after a published report by Pro Publica indicating Justice Clarence Thomas took 38 secret trips, many of which were not listed on financial disclosure filings.
“You can’t imagine the things they bought for him that he never reported publicly over the years,” Durbin told WAND News reporter Doug Wolfe. “It is a scandalous activity by a justice on the highest court in the land. It’s an embarrassment to the court and to the country.”
The Pro Publica report indicates Thomas took trips in private jets and on a yacht and received premium sports tickets for seats in skyboxes at sporting events. Most of the activity bankrolled by Republican mega-donors.
