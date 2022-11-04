Decatur, Ill (WAND) - In recent years threats and acts of physical violence have increased against the nations politicians and their families. There are calls for the rhetoric to cool off.
In Bloomington this week Senator Dick Durbin, (D) Illinois, commented about the attack on Paul Pelosi the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Durbin was not happy about the jokes some politicians on the right were making about the assault on the 82-year-old.
“An attempted murder should not be a laugh line by any politician. Violence in the name of politics is unacceptable in either level, either Democrat or Republican,” Durbin stated. “We’ve been to their home. We’ve stayed overnight with them. We value them as wonderful friends and a great family.”
Senator Durbin went on to say he would support increased resources for security for members of Congress.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.