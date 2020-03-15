WASHINGTON (WAND) – U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin are demanding the federal government step up its efforts to provide additional federal resources to Chicago O’Hare and a dozen other airports across the nation.
The Illinois Democrats make the demand after hundreds of passengers waited for hours at O’Hare, in close quarters, to clear medical screenings at customs.
“Not only do these extensive wait times cause issues for the Airport and its travelers, but given the ongoing COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, it increases the risk for the City of Chicago and all who pass through it, as it contradicts current public health guidelines for masses of people to be in such close proximity to one another at this time,” wrote Durbin and Duckworth. “We request that you expedite the process of providing guidelines and the necessary resources, including staff and any required screening apparatus and processes, to these 13 airports to ensure their operations are not disrupted and that public health is preserved.”
Durbin and Duckworth said it was unacceptable for airports responsible for screening to have received little guidance and few resources to execute U.S. policy regarding passengers traveling abroad. U.S. citizens were waiting 4 to 6 hours to clear customs at O’Hare.
Senator Durbin says he was able to secure a commitment for increased resources at Chicago O’Hare International Airport in a call with Vice President Mike Pence.