Niantic, Ill (WAND) – Senator Dick Durbin, (D) Illinois, sat down with central Illinois farmers Friday as China moves to suspend U.S. agricultural imports and increase the purchase of South American soybeans.
President Trump indicated he may cancel upcoming trade talks with China. This comes as a September 1, 2019 deadline approaches before the administration moves to add an additional $300 billion in tariffs on Chinese imports.
“I think the tariffs he’s imposed and the commodities and products that have been touched by it go way too far,” Durbin told WANDs Doug Wolfe. “I think the president has backed himself into a corner and it’s not his nature to say I was wrong.”
Durbin also expressed concerns about the proposed trade deal between the United States, Mexico and Canada (USMCA). While Durbin likes the provisions dealing with agriculture he says it also contains provisions that could raise the price of prescription drugs.
“I can’t believe Democrats, or even Republicans, want to go on record of raising prescription drug prices, this senator won’t,” Durbin said.