Decatur, Ill (WAND) – Sen. Dick Durbin, (D) Illinois, stands on the floor of the U.S. Senate. Behind him is a color picture of an individual protected by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.
“One-hundred-twenty-four times I’ve taken color photographs to tell life stories of these young people,” Durbin told WANDs Doug Wolfe. “Give these people a chance. They want to be part of America. They’ve grown up here.”
Many of the thousands of immigrants receiving protection under DACA came to the United States when they were young. So young in some cases they don’t remember living in any other country.
Among them is Cinthya Ramirez who came to this country when she was four. Ramirez is now a cardiac registered nurse at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee. Like tens of thousands of those in DACA she has received an education and is a working, taxpaying individual. In her case working on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We desperately need her and the thousands of other DACA heroes,” Durbin said. “She is putting herself and her family at risk to save the lives of others.”
Senator Durbin attempted to force a vote in the senate last week after the House passed the Dream Act over a year ago with bipartisan support. But it failed when his amendment was blocked by Republican Senator Ted Cruse of Texas.
Democrats want the Dream Act passed to prevent the Trump administration from deporting those in DACA. Durbin says he believes there are Republicans who will join Democrats in voting for the measure if a vote is eventually allowed in the senate.
