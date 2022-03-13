Decatur, Ill (WAND) – U.S. Senator Dick Durbin, (D) Illinois, will schedule hearings for later this spring into one of Major League Baseball’s longest standing legal protections. An exemption from antitrust laws.
“Major League Baseball has enjoyed an unusual unique legal status in America for a hundred years,” Durbin said. “I think it has led to an attitude that many of these baseball clubs that they are above the law. Some of that was demonstrated by this lockout of the players for almost 100 days.”
Management locked out players for 99 days in a contract dispute that led to the cancellation of many spring training games. The dispute was settled last week with the season set to begin April 7th. In 1922, the U.S. Supreme court ruled baseball was not interstate commerce.
“The courts decided that they would not be treated like any other business in America,” Durbin stated. “Anybody who follows a baseball team knows they move from state to state to play and collect money at the gate. It is an interstate business for sure.”
Durbin indicated the hearings before the Senate Judiciary Committee would begin after Easter. As of Friday he had not talked to the owners of the Chicago Cubs and White Sox about his decision to hold hearings.
