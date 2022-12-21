Decatur, Ill (WAND) – Time is running out for Congress to pass immigration reform that could assist “Dreamers” protected under DACA, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals.
Dreamers are immigrants who came to this country with their parents as infants, toddlers or young children. The United States is the only country most of these individuals remember living in.
“Some of these people may face the reality that we can no longer legally work in America and they are subject to deportation,” said U.S. Senator Dick Durbin, (D) Illinois.
Durbin is a leader in Congress seeking to allow Dreamers to remain in the U.S. over the past 20 years. He says 60 votes are needed in the Senate to pass immigrant reform legislation. The Senator faces a high hurdle in getting enough Republicans to join Democrats to pass reforms.
“We haven’t been able to and unfortunately today it looks very, very unlikely that we will,” he stated.
