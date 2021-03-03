WASHINGTON (WAND) - U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin and other lawmakers met with President Joe Biden in the White House Wednesday to discuss how to move forward in the fight against cancer.
Durbin and a bipartisan, bicameral group of lawmakers met in the Oval Office to discuss the issue. Durbin, who represents Illinois, has been a leader in the Congressional effort to restore the United States' commitment to "breakthrough scientific and biomedical research" for years, according to a press release.
Durbin's efforts as a senior member of the Senate Appropriations Committee helped increase the base budget for the National Institutes of Health (NIH) by 42 percent (nearly $13 billion) in the last seven years. But his office said research and development funding has been lagging in recent decades.
The U.S. invested 17 percent of its discretionary budget on research in development in the 1960's. Since then a steady decline led to a cumulative $1.5 trillion research investment deficit. Durbin's office said China's research intensity has drastically increased since the early 2000's and will pass the U.S. if the trend continues.
“President Biden and I both personally understand the human toll of cancer for millions of families. That is why increasing federal research funding is a top priority,” Durbin said. “I have championed legislation for years that would help America’s smartest scientists and researchers find cures for deadly diseases like cancer and tackle the challenges of the future. I’m honored to be called on to work with the President to continue supporting scientific and medical research. It is the smartest investment we can make for our health, our future, and our economy.”
Durbin introduced three pieces of legislation that would set up mandatory funds that would provide "steady, predictable funding" for breaking research at top research agencies in America. These include the American Innovation Act, the American Cures Act and the America Grows Act.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.