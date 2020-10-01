DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Sen. Dick Durbin, (D-IL) is introducing legislation to block some taxation of unemployment benefits received by those who were unemployed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The first $10,200 this year in unemployment benefits would not be subject to federal taxes,” Durbin told WAND News concerning his legislation.
The unemployed briefly received an extra $600 in unemployment benefits as relief from the pandemic. But what many do not realize is the money is taxable and they may not have the needed funds at tax time.
“You turn around and look at the basics mortgage payments, rental payments, car payments, credit card payments, putting food on the table. There’s not much left,” Durbin said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.