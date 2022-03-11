Decatur, Ill (WAND) – The Russian attack on Ukraine widened Friday as President Biden stepped in with additional sanctions aimed at squeezing the Russian economy.
Russians expanded their attacks into Western Ukraine. Airports in the region were hit for the first time.
Biden’s latest round of sanctions downgrades Russian trade status. They ban imports of Russian alcohol, seafood and diamonds. Earlier in the week the president banned oil imports from Russia.
“We are coming down on Russia from a sanctions viewpoint like a ton of bricks,” Senator Dick Durbin, (D) Illinois, told WAND News. “The value of the rubble has been cut in half which means for people going shopping for bread and other items they’re paying twice as much for it as they were just a week ago.”
Durbin went on to say Congress is keeping an eye on U.S. gas prices which are hammering consumers. “I would expect us to watch these closely. See what happens and if necessary move toward the possible forgiveness of the federal gas tax.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.