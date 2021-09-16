ILLINOIS (WAND) - U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin (D) said Thursday the COVID-19 pandemic will not end until more people are vaccinated.
He said unvaccinated people are responsible for the pandemic continuing. He pointed to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention statistics showing people who are unvaccinated are 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than vaccinated people.
"We will not end this pandemic until the unvaccinated accept their responsibility," Durbin said. "Yesterday, we hit a tragic milestone. One in 500 Americans have died from COVID-19 - a stunning loss of life."
Nearly 670,000 people have died from COVID-19 in the United States, per Johns Hopkins University data. Illinois has over 24,000 confirmed deaths from the virus, per the Illinois Department of Public Health.
