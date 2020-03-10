WASHINGTON (WAND) - A lawmaker from Illinois is seeking clarification about airport screening procedures as they related to protecting people from COVID-19 (coronavirus).
In a letter to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield, U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) voiced concerns about travelers from countries with high virus risk not being screened when they enter the United States.
Durbin pointed out two cases in which people coming from Italy moved through O'Hare International Airport in Chicago and were not screened, then later tested positive for COVID-19.
As WAND-TV previously reported, there were 19 confirmed coronavirus cases in Illinois as of Tuesday. Only two of them are from outside of Chicago and Cook County.
“Given the global spread of the virus — and the increased cases we have seen from Italy and other countries with travel advisories — it is critical to have a comprehensive screening process in place for travelers coming from highly infected areas, and to ensure that our screeners are protected," Durbin said. "I urge the CDC to consider expanding traveler screening to other high risk countries, improve workplace protections for screeners, coordinate with the State Department on travel advisories, and provide clear communication to airports and all Americans on travel guidelines and procedures related to COVID-19."
Durbin also voiced concerns about discrepancies in travel advisories between the CDC and State Department.
