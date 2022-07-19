Decatur, Ill (WAND)- Senator Dick Durbin, (D) Illinois, is sponsoring legislation to establish a new Food Safety Administration taking away food inspections from the FDA.
“The FDA is failing to uphold its basic food safety responsibilities,” Durbin stated. “Over the past decade the number of inspections it performed have fallen by nearly 60%. A 60% decline in inspections in the last decade.”
Durbin’s legislation would establish a new Food Safety Administration. It would be run by food safety experts who are focused on protecting the nations food supply.
On the floor of the U.S. Senate Durbin pointed to the death of Mary Billman, 79, of Pesotum in Champaign County. Billman was in Florida in January when she ate some ice cream. She later died. It has been determined the ice cream was likely contaminated by Listeria.
The estate of Mary Billman has filed suit against a creamery in Florida.
