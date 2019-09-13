DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – U.S. Senator Dick Durbin, (D) Illinois, is calling on the Surgeon General to develop and launch a national strategy to educate, prevent and respond to the youth e-cigarette epidemic.
In a letter to Surgeon General Jerome Adams the Illinois Democrat stated we now have 5-million children using e-cigarettes.
Illinois has 52 confirmed cases of vaping-related lung disease including one death. Twelve additional cases are under review.
According to the CDC the United States has a 32 percent increase in the number of high school children using e-cigarettes.