CHICAGO (WAND) – U.S. Senator Dick Durbin, Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, held a field hearing this week on combating gun trafficking and violence. Durbin, along with Sen. Pay Leahy, (D) Vermont, and Sen. Susan Collins, (R) Maine, are sponsoring a bill called the Stop Illegal Trafficking in Firearms Act, which would create significant penalties for straw purchasing of a firearm.
A straw purchase takes place when a person with the legal right to purchase a gun buys a firearm and gives it to a felon. Senator Durbin asked U.S. Attorney John Lausch why prosecutors rarely bring cases to court because federal law treats it as a paperwork offense.
“When we are able to prove those cases, prove someone guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, we charge them and it’s important that we charge them,” Lausch responded. “Even if it’s for a loved one. But if it’s a loved one who has a felony conviction they should not be receiving that gun.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.