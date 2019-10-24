Mattoon, Ill (WAND) – U.S. Senator Dick Durbin has fired off letters to several agencies over delays to Amtrak service in Illinois even as those delays continued Thursday.
Durbin is pointing to service on the Amtrak Illini and Amtrak Saluki which run between Carbondale and Chicago stopping at several central Illinois locations. Those stops include Champaign-Urbana, Rantoul, Mattoon and Effingham.
“It’s a disaster,” Durbin told WANDs Doug Wolfe. “What’s happening to these passengers who are caught on this train is unacceptable.”
Durbin blames the Canadian National Railroad, CN, which controls the track along the Saluki and Illini routes. Durbin says CN improperly gives priority to freight traffic instead of giving it to Amtrak which is often forced to park on rail sidings to wait for passing freight trains. WAND asked CN for comment but the railroad did not respond.
Durbin pointed to a recent report which he says shows southbound traffic is only on time six-percent of the time. While northbound traffic was only on time about 17-percent of the time. Durbin sent letters to Amtrak, the Federal Railroad Administration and the Department of Transportation demanding action. He also told WAND he is considering legislation that could lead to fines against freight railroads that delay Amtrak.
At the Mattoon Depot WAND waited on the southbound Amtrak Saluki #391 Thursday morning. The train was supposed to arrive at 11:05 am but was 45 minutes late arriving at 11:50 am. An “Amtrak Alert” on Twitter pointed to signal issues and rail congestion north of Champaign-Urbana as the reason for the delay.