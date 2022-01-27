SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - An Illinois bill to revamp the Prisoner Review Board and create tougher standards for violent offenders to get out of prison has been introduced.
State House Republican Leader Jim Durkin is backing House Bill 5126, which he said is proving necessary after a cop killer, a murder-rapist and a child killer were released from prison.
“These are just three specific cases, horrible cases, but they tell you everything you need to know,” Durkin said in a news conference. “In each one of these cases, a victim or their family publicly stated their strenuous opposition to the parole of each one of these.”
He stressed that the victim or their family should be able to have a say and there should be "greater weight" awarded to them in a parole decision.
The bill would require at least five people on the 12-person Prisoner Review Board to have police officer or prosecutor experience. It also requires at least two-thirds of the board to vote in favor of parole for a person convicted of first-degree murder in Illinois. Right now, a simple majority qualifies.
Another bill measure seeks transparency by making clemency recommendations made to the governor's office public. The bill also makes the governor's parole case decisions subject to the Freedom of Information Act.
To help victims and their families, the bill would authorize testimony at parole hearings from whoever is representing the person who is under consideration for parole, a person in law enforcement in the county of the conviction, and a member of the victim's family.
See the PDF document attached to this story for the full bill.
