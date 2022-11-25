DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Decatur Youth Hockey Association gathers their alumni community for some friendly competition to raise money and awareness for the American Cancer Society.
According to the DYHA, 60-70 players, representing over 10 different states, will compete in several games on Saturday in hopes to raise $25,000.
On Saturday November 26 at 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., players will take to the ice at the Decatur Civic Center.
Senior game is set at 4 p.m. and Junior game at 6:30 p.m.
Admission to the events is a minimum $5.00 donation or an unwrapped toy for the Salvation Army’s Toy Drive.
To learn more, visit the DYHA website.
