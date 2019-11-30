ENGLAND (WAND) - A terminally ill "Star Wars" fan watched "The Rise of Skywalker" Friday, nearly three weeks ahead of it's release.
With time not on his side, his dying wish was to see the final film of the sequel series.
The middle-aged man was joined with his wife, two young sons and two brothers in his patient's room at Rowan's Hospice in southern England.
The hospice tweeted the dying man's request Tuesday and after a boost from Mark Hamill, who plays Luke Skywalker, it took just 24 hours for Disney to grant it.
"On this Thanksgiving, we at @Disney are grateful to be able to share #TheRiseOfSkywalker with a patient and his family @RowansHospice," Disney Chairman and CEO Robert Iger tweeted on Thursday. "May the force be with you and with us all!"
According to Rowans Hospice Chief Executive Ruth White, a Disney representative arrived with a black bag with a hard drive that had the anticipated movie on it.
Everyone in the room of course signed non-disclosure agreements, and him and his family watched the film on a large iPad after the disney rep left the room.
Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker hits the big screen on Dec. 20.