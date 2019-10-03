(WAND) - A company has announced it is recalling several products over concerns of possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.
E.A. Sween Company is recalling the products, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said. A recall was initiated by Tip Top Poultry Inc., which provides ingredients to E.A. Sween suppliers The Suter Company Inc. and Baja Foods LLC.
Suter provides chicken salad products and Baja provides burritos to E.A. Sween.
Listeria monocytogenes has the potential to cause serious and possibly fatal infections in young people, frail or elderly people or someone with a weakened immune system, the FDA said. It can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths in pregnant women.
A healthy person might only have short-term symptoms, which can include a high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, the FDA said.
There are no reports of illnesses related to these products as of Thursday.
An FDA press release said products may have been sold in continental U.S. states, Hawaii and Guam through convenience stores and mass retail outlets. Retailers have been told to take recalled items away from shelves and inventory.
Customers should call 1-800-328-8184 for information and refund details.
See the above hyperlink for more information about what specific products are involved in the recall.