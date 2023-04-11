(WAND WEATHER)- Early June-like heat will continue across Central Illinois.
High temperatures today through Thursday will warm into the 70s to around 80°. Along with the warmth, it'll be sunny and breezy.
Our next chance of rain arrives Friday afternoon with a few showers.
Showers and thunderstorms are likely Saturday and Saturday night.
It'll turn rather windy Sunday with cooler highs in the low-60s.
While chillier Sunday into early next week, temperatures will be closer to average for this time of the year.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
