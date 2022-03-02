DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Fire crews are responding to an early morning house fire in Decatur.
Officials say the fire is coming from a residence over on W Waggoner St., and the cause of the fire is considered suspicious.
Anyone with information pertaining to the fire is urged to call 217-424-2811.
The State Fire Marshals office is investigating.
At this time no other information has been released.
WAND will continue to update this story with the latest details.
