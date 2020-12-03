CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign Fire Department was called a a fire at a 14-story apartment building early Thursday morning.
Crews responded to a fire on the roof of 707 S. Fourth St. at 3 a.m.
The fire was contained to the roof of the building.
Once there, crews saw heavy fire on the roof and upgraded the incident to a second alarm.
The fire was out at 3:42 a.m.
The cause of this fire is under investigation. No one was injured.
The occupants of two apartments will be displaced as a result of water damage.
The Champaign Fire Department is reminding all citizens to practice a home escape plan. If you live in a high-rise apartment, know the locations of all available stairs in case the nearest one is blocked by fire or smoke.
