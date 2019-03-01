DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur home was destroyed by an early morning fire Friday.
The Decatur Fire Department told WAND a neighbor called to say a house in the 1000 block of W. Cerro Gordo was on fire just after midnight.
Fire investigators said the house was being rented. Neighbors saw people inside the house get out safely.
Firefighters were on scene for two and a half hours and said the house is considered a total loss.
The fire started near the back door of the home. Firefighters said there is a utility room in that area.
The fire is not considered suspicious at this time. However, the cause is under investigation.