DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur firefighters responded to an early Saturday morning house fire.
According to the department, on Saturday at 1:03 a.m. firefighters were dispatched to the 500 block of S. Jackson Street to a house fire.
When firefighters arrived they found heavy smoke coming from all of the windows of the house.
Crews made entry into the front door and found heavy fire and smoke in the family room that had extended beyond the living room area and into the attic.
The fire was quickly brought under control, while crews searched the home to make sure no one was inside.
The Office of the State Fire Marshal was contacted to assist with the investigation.
No injuries were reported and the fire is still under investigation.
