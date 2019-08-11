Early morning shooting in Champaign County

HENSLEY TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WAND) - A shooting has left one person in the hospital this weekend.
Crews responded to a shooting around 5:15 this morning to the corner of Dale Drive and Queens Way. They found one person with a gunshot wound and transported them to a local hospital.
Champaign County Sheriff Dustin Heuerman says that same morning, two additional people showed up to that same local hospital on their own account.
He told W-A-N-D they were all adults and there were no life threatening injuries.
This is still an active investigation. No one is in custody.
W-A-N-D will update as more information becomes available.