Early morning shooting in Champaign County

HENSLEY TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WAND) - A shooting has left one person in the hospital this weekend. 

Crews responded to a shooting around 5:15 this morning to the corner of Dale Drive and Queens Way. They found one person with a gunshot wound and transported them to a local hospital. 

Champaign County Sheriff Dustin Heuerman says that same morning, two additional people showed up to that same local hospital on their own account. 

He told W-A-N-D they were all adults and there were no life threatening injuries. 

This is still an active investigation. No one is in custody. 

W-A-N-D will update as more information becomes available. 