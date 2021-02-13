CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Police are investigating after a morning shooting in Champaign sends one woman to the hospital and leads to an arrest.
Around 6:30 a.m. Champaign Police responded to the 1900 block of Southwood Drive where they found a 28-year-old woman with a single gunshot wound to the leg.
The woman was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Preliminary investigation suggests a domestic disturbance occurred and the victim was shot by her ex-boyfriend.
Police arrested 47-year-old Lamont Jackson of Urbana in connection to the incident.
Jackson is being held at the Champaign County Correctional Center on preliminary charges of home invasion, aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated domestic battery and felon in possession of a firearm.
Champaign Police are investigating the incident and ask that anyone with additional information contact police at 217-351-4545.
