DECATUR, Ill (WAND) - Early voting has ended, and prep has begun for primary election day. There are voters who do not vote in the primaries because of various reasons, however primary votes do make a difference.
"A lot of people don't want to vote on the primary simply because they don't want to pick one party over the other. That is how the open primaries in Illinois work, you have to choose a Democratic or Republican ballot. But if you don't vote in the primary, your candidate may not make it to the general and you won't be able to vote for them," said Macon County Clerk Josh Tanner. The turnout for early voting in Macon County was encouraging. Tanner says this is likely because there is some local race competition and the Governors race on the ballot.
"Well, primary voting is a chance to really select and separate and get, try to get what you want," one early voter said. Tanner says there are several ways to get to know the candidates on your ballot, wherever you live.
"You can use social media, the local news media has covered a lot of the candidates, so their websites will have information, the specimen valid is available on the county's website. So you can get that and then you match that up with your voter ID card to know you the specific races that you'll be voting in," Tanner said.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.