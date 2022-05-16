CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Early voting opens in Illinois on Thursday and county clerks will send out mail-in-ballots.
According to the League of Women Voters of Champaign County, in 2018 and 2020, fewer than 30% of registered voters in Champaign County submitted primary election ballots.
"Voting in the primary election is as important as voting in the general election," said Trisha Crowley, president of the League of Women Voters of Champaign County. "Primaries offer a crucial opportunity for voters to weigh in on the issues that matter most to them."
Champaign County Clerk Aaron Ammons told WAND News he believes voter turnout will increase because of accessibility, through mail-in-ballots and early voting expansion.
"It's always about making voting more accessible and easier," he said.
In Champaign County, early voting will open at the Brookens Administrative Center on Thursday. However, Ammons shared there are planned early voting locations throughout the county starting in June.
From June 13- 27, any voter can go to Bresnan Meeting Center, Crystal Lake Boat House, Illini Union, Lake of the Woods Pavilion, Meadowbrook Church, Parkland College, Plumbers and Pipfitters Local 149, Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, The Church of the Living God, The Gathering Place (1st Methodist Church) and Tolono Public Library.
Ammons said this expansion of early voting polling locations is to encourage voters to get out and vote.
"With people focused on early voting and vote-by-mail, I think we will see an increase in the turnout for this primary," he said.
To register to vote, click here.
For information on polling locations in Champaign County or to learn more about the voting process, click here.
