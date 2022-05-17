CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, (WAND)- The Champaign County Clerk’s Office announces early voting begins Thursday.
Voting will be open Thursday, May 19, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. in the Brookens Admin Building in the gymnasium.
The Champaign County Clerk has expanded early voting sites to help voters have access to the voting booth.
“While I am strongly encouraging voters to utilize vote by mail, I’m also giving voters plenty of options to vote early/in-person”, said Champaign County Clerk and Recorder, Aaron Ammons.
The Clerk’s office will begin mailing vote by mail ballots on May 19, 2022.
Ballots for voters who have already signed up for the permanent vote by mail list or who have made their request to vote by mail in the primary election can be expected by May 23- May 27.
Brookens Administrative Center is open for early voting on the following dates:
May 19th-June 17th
· Hours: Monday-Friday - 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
June 20th-June 27th
· Hours: Monday-Friday - 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
· Saturday 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
· Sunday 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
The Brookens Center is a vote center and available to any voter, or any person eligible to be a voter, in Champaign County on Election Day from 6 a.m.-7 p.m.
Grace Period Registration & Voting Starts June 1st - meaning any voter, or any person eligible to be a voter, in Champaign County can go to an early voting site to update their registration or register and vote in the same trip.
The following locations will be open June 13th-June 27th for Early Voting
Hours: Monday-Friday 11 a.m. -6 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. -4 p.m., & Sunday 1 p.m.-4 p.m.
- Bresnan Meeting Center, 706 Kenwood Rd, Champaign, IL 61821
- Crystal Lake Boat House, 206 W Park St, Urbana, IL 61801
- Illini Union, 1401 West Green Street, Urbana, IL 61801
- Lake of the Woods Pavilion, 1702 E Prairie View Drive, Mahomet, IL 61853
- Meadowbrook Community Church, 1902 South Duncan Road, Champaign, IL 61822
- Parkland College, Student Life Center, 2400 W Bradley, Champaign, IL 61821
- Plumbers' & Pipefitters Local 149, 1005 N Dunlap Ave, Savoy, IL 61874
- Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 802 East Douglas Street, St. Joseph, IL 61873
- The Church of the Living God, 312 East Bradley Avenue, Champaign, IL 61820
- The Gathering Place (1st United Methodist Church), 220 S Marshall St, Rantoul, IL 61866
- Tolono Public Library, 111 East Main Street, Tolono, IL 61880
The following locations will be open June 25th-June 27th for Early Voting
Hours: Saturday 10AM-4PM, Sunday 1PM-4PM, & Monday 11AM-6PM
- Carpenters' Local #243, 402 S Duncan Rd, Champaign, 61821
- Champaign Public Library, 200 W Green St, Champaign, 61820
- Champaign-Ford Regional Office of Education, 3358 Big Pine Trail, Champaign, 61822
- Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 2101 S Prospect Ave, Champaign, 61820
- Holy Cross Parish Center, 405 W Clark, Champaign, 61820
- Mahomet Public Library, 1702 E Oak St, Mahomet, 61853
- Mellon Administration Center, 703 S New St, Champaign, 61820
- Point of Change Church, 702 Turkey Farm Rd, Mahomet, 61853
- Rantoul Recreation Department - Arts & Crafts Center, 100 E Flessner, Rantoul, 61866
- Savoy Recreation Center, 402 W Graham, Savoy, 61874
- St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 2200 Philo Rd, Urbana, 61802
The following locations will be open June 27th for Early Voting
Hours: Monday 11AM-6PM
- Ayers-Broadlands Fire Station, 104 W State St, Broadlands, 61816
- Douglass Center Annex, 804 N Fifth St, Champaign, 61820
- Ivesdale Fire Station, 406 3rd St, Ivesdale, 61851
- Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 1601 Bloomington Rd, 61821
- Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 808 E Bradley, Champaign, 61820
- River Valley Church of Christ, 17 Owlcreek Ln, Fisher, 61843
- Windsor Road Christian Church, 2501 W Windsor Rd, Champaign 61822
The County Clerk's Office reminds that any vote cast by mail or at an early voting location is final and may not be revoked, the voter is not eligible to cast additional votes on Election Day.
