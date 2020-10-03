BLOOMINGTON, ill. (WAND) - The Bloomington Election Commission said it fixed a glitch on early ballots.
The Commission suspended early voting after discovering that the 11th District Court Race was left off of about 1,500 ballots.
A misprint on the ballot left out the option to retain Circuit Court Judges Jennifer Bauknecht and Matthew Fitton.
The State Board of Elections said a voter caught the mistake Thursday, leading to the suspension of early voting
The commission said voting will continue Monday. Voters can go to Grossinger Motors Arena from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
With some mail-in ballots delivered and roughly 1,500 votes already cast, the Bloomington Election Commission said it's looking for a solution.
"We're working on our plan for that right now, with the goal of giving everyone the oppurtunity to vote in the judical rentention races." said Bloomington Election Commission Executive Director, Tim Mitchell.
Mitchell says once they have a firm plan in place, they will address how they'll plan to move forward and resolve the issue.
