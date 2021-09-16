MATTOON, Ill. (WAND)- Members from the East Central Illinois Task Force arrested three individuals for drug and weapon charges.
According to officials, on September 1, Michael Oldfield, 53, Debra Clough, 56, and Jessie Clough, 29, were taken into custody during a joint investigation with the US Marshals Service.
Officers were attempting to locate Michael Oldfield, who had outstanding warrants from the State of Indiana for Methamphetamine and Weapons offenses.
Oldfield was located at a residence in the 3100 block of Dewitt Ave.
Police say he was in possession of a rifle at the time of the arrest.
After further search of the residence, police recovered additional firearms, approximately 226 grams of Methamphetamine, and US Currency.
Oldfield was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver 100-400 grams, unlawful possession of firearm by Felon, and armed violence.
He is now in custody at the Coles County Safety and Detention Center, his bond is set at $1,000,000.
Debra Clough and Jessie Clough were later taken into custody.
They were both transported to the Coles County Safety and Detention Center.
Debra was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver 100-400 grams, her bond was set at $50,000.
Jessie was charged with possession of methamphetamine, his bond was set at $0.
