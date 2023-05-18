SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Illinois State Police have reported a lane closure on I-72 Eastbound at mile marker 96. The fast lane is currently shut down and ISP expects cleanup to take another hour or two.
A truck tractor/semi-trailer is in the median.
Drivers are advised to seek alternative routes.
Current road conditions can be found at GettingAroundIllinois.com
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.