JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — Illinois State Troopers have advised that there is a personal injury crash involving a commercial vehicle on Interstate 72 near mile marker 64 near Jacksonville.
All eastbound traffic has been just down near marker 64 and traffic is being diverted to Illinois 267. Drivers are advised to slow down near the scene and find alternate routes.
The shutdown is expected to be closed for the next few hours.
Update 6:55 p.m.: ISP has advised that all lanes are now open.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.