DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Easter Bunny is handing out goodies to kids in a Decatur holiday event!
Koalition 4 Kids announced it has planned some festive fun on Easter weekend. Cars can line up and receive one item per child from the Easter Bunny, who will hand goodies through the window.
Koalition leaders said the bunny will be masked and gloved for safety during the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers will not allow anyone out of their vehicles, and no physical contact can be made with the bunny.
"Please follow the rules so we can let the kids enjoy at least a little Eastern fun this year," organizers said.
The Venue and South Shores Christian Church were involved in this combined effort.
The event is taking place on Thursday, April 9 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday, April 10 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Cars can form a line the parking lot of The Venue (2882 N. Dinneen St.).