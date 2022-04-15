(WAND WEATHER)- Easter weekend across Central Illinois will be breezy and cool.
We'll also have to dodge a few showers.
Some of those showers arrive Friday afternoon and evening. Rainfall amounts will be on the light side.
It'll be breezy again today, but not as windy as Thursday. Wind gusts topped out over 50 miles-per-hour in some hometowns.
We'll enjoy a mostly sunny Saturday with highs in the low-to-mid-50s.
Showers arrive Sunday afternoon into Sunday night. Highs will be in the low-50s.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
