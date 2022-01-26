URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – Eastern Illinois Foodbank announces the public phase of its capital campaign for warehouse expansion and improvements.
Officials say the "More than Food" campaign, is looking to to raise $3.6 million in support of the expansion and renovation of its current facility.
So far EIF has raised $3.3 million in campaign funds, which is more than 90% of its goal.
EIF has released the following plan for expansion:
- The addition of warehouse space to allow for improvements in the storage and delivery system and increase the amount of product made available to partner agencies and families
- Expansion and relocation of refrigeration units to accommodate more fresh and frozen product
- The addition of a designated volunteer area that will allow utilization of more volunteers to ensure the warehouse is sufficiently supported and increase the food available to partner agencies
- Adding a second truck docking station to enable more efficient intake and distribution of product
“Even before the pandemic, our facility had reached its limit in both size and suitability. The needs of our community demand we grow, and our Board of Directors and staff have been working on a vision to carry us into the future,” said Kelly Daly, President & CEO of Eastern Illinois Foodbank. “The vision is to be able to meet the needs of every neighbor with dignity and respect.”
According to EIF, there are more than 100,000 people in eastern Illinois facing hunger at any given time. With the expansion and renovations, EIF will extend the number of people they serve and increase the amount of fresh, nutritious food distributed throughout their 18-county service area.
EIF has been a vital resource for those living with food insecurity in eastern Illinois for the past three decades.
Eastern Illinois Foodbank began renovations to their facility in April 2021 when they upgraded their truck docking system to add an additional loading area.
Construction on the warehouse expansion is currently planned for summer 2022.
Anyone interested in donating to the campaign, or a complete informational packet about the project, can visit www.eifoodbank.org.
