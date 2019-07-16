(WAND) - The Eastern Illinois Foodbank received a $4,000 grant from Ameren Illinois to help fund three food mobiles to supply 30,000 pounds of food to 300 to 450 households.
"In rural counties, there are significantly fewer resources for families facing food insecurity to find food," said Jim Hires, President & CEO of Eastern Illinois Foodbank. "The Ameren grant will help close a critical gap in access to emergency food in rural and underserved areas."
The grant funds were awarded through the Ameren Cares program.
Craig Gilson, Senior Director, Division Operations of Ameren Illinois, said a key focus of this program is to partner with non-profit organizations. "From single-parent families to the working poor, hunger affects many in our communities," said Gilson. "The Eastern Illinois Foodbank addresses this issue head on, and we at Ameren Illinois are proud to support their critical efforts to help our communities."
