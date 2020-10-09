CHARLESTON Ill. (WAND) - Eastern Illinois University has unveiled a new "We Are EIU" unity flagpole on campus.
Students and faculty at Eastern gathered at the University's South Courtyard Friday morning to celebrate the unveiling.
In celebration of the new flagpole, EIU leaders and students joined together as they raised a Black Lives Matter flag symbolizing their support of unity and solidarity on campus.
"This is an important day for everyone in our EIU community, and an especially significant moment for members of our own EIU family representing marginalized or minority populations," said EIU President Dr. David Glassman.
The "We Are EIU" flagpole was installed to serve the purpose of allowing other underrepresented groups on campus a chance to shine in the spotlight throughout the year. The pole will also enable the school to honor special month-long celebrations like Indigenous Peoples Heritage Month, Latinx Heritage Month, and others.
"As an institution of higher education, we have a role in acknowledging, appreciating, and advocating for equality," said Dr. Anne Flaherty, the school's vice president for student affairs.
EIU's installation of the "We Are EIU" flagpole stems from the denial of previous requests to fly the Black Lives Matter flag on the university's primary flagpole.
Like other universities, the request was not approved due to regulations limiting state institutions to flying the United States, State of Illinois, and POW/MIA flags.
