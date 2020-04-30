SULLIVAN, Ill. (WAND) - A confirmed case of COVID-19 has been reported at Eastview Terrace in Sullivan Illinois.
The facility said a staff member has tested positive for the virus.
According to the facility, they have been cleaning and are using proper PPE for more than eight weeks and will continue to do so.
No other details about the employee have been released at this time.
