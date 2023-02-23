Decatur, Ill (WAND) – It’s National Eating Disorders Awareness Week. According to a White House proclamation, 1 in 10 Americans will develop an eating disorder in their lifetime.
Since the start of the COVID pandemic eating disorder hot lines report a 70% increase in the volume of calls from people seeking assistance. People suffering from eating disorders sometimes are afraid to seek help even though the disorders have among the highest mortality rates of any mental illness.
Eating disorders can be fatal. So, early detection and medical intervention often make full recovery possible.
