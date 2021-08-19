Decatur, Ill (WAND) – The Economic Development Corporation (EDC) of Decatur and Macon County is assisting businesses in filing applications for the state of Illinois’ Back to Business grants announced by Governor Pritzker earlier this month. The grants will assist businesses that were hurt by the COVID pandemic.
The applications need to be filed online and the portal is now open. Here is a link to the EDC page explaining the program. It contains the links you will need to start the process:
These are grants that do not have to be paid back although there will be some taxation. Priority will be given to small businesses that have not received any relief funds from previous programs. If you have questions you can call EDC at 217-422-9520.
Grants range from $5,000 to $150,000. The grant program will end October 13, 2021 or when funds are exhausted.
