DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The COVID-19 outbreak is posing many challenges for small businesses.
Thankfully there are some resources owners can turn to. The Economic Development Corporation of Decatur and Macon County is ready to help. They are offering resources on their website.
When businesses go there, it is full of information and resources, not only for human resources, but also to the financial resources that might be available to them. There are many emergency loans and grant programs that are coming out almost daily at this point, so we're updating the website almost daily, making sure that businesses have access to that information to help get them through at this time," said Nicole Bateman with EDC.
To find all the resources go to decaturedc.com and click on the tab "COVID-19."